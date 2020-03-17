New CDC recommendations for restaurants and patrons

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has new recommendations for areas like restaurants and commercial spaces to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, these recommendations fall under three categories: practice good hygiene, avoid crowding, and for transportation businesses, taxis, and rideshares.

The CDC says, encourage your employees and customers to...

Practice good hygiene

-Stop handshaking – use other non-contact methods of greeting

-Clean hands at the door, and schedule regular hand washing reminders by email

-Promote tap and pay to limit handling of cash

-Disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, tables, desks, and handrails regularly

-Increase ventilation by opening windows or adjusting the air conditioning

Avoid crowding

-Use booking and scheduling to stagger customer flow

-Use online transactions where possible

-Consider limiting attendance at larger gatherings

For transportation businesses, taxis, and ride shares

-Keep windows open when possible

-Increase ventilation

-Regularly disinfect surfaces

To see the full guide from the CDC, CLICK HERE.

The impacts of COVID-19 are already being felt in B/CS. In a post on Facebook, Barry Ivins said that his restaurants, The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, Carney's Pub and The Kyle House will be temporarily closed and will open later in the week with new policies, procedures, hours of operation, and capacity guidelines due to COVID-19. KBTX also learned that Cafe Eccell is indefinitely closed due to the virus.

However, there are many establishments in the Brazos Valley that are operating and remaining vigilant. There are 36 restaurants that make up the B/CS Independent Restaurant Group, and they are taking the necessary steps to ease current public concerns when it comes to eating out.

In a statement, the B/CS Independent Restaurant Group said, "Some of the actions that are being implemented include but are not limited to continuing education from the Brazos Valley Health Department, maintaining hygienic standards for staff, vigilance concerning the health of each employee on every shift, additional spacing between tables, and increased to-go food options. While we have always abided by the Health Department's guidelines, we will be increasing all measures of sanitation, and implementing any and all options to keep guests and staff safe."