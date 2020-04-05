Brazos County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 6th death

Brazos County health officials on Sunday released the latest number of patients affected by COVID-19 as we enter another week of the pandemic.

The county reports 19 additional positive cases bringing the total number to 78 active cases.

The Brazos County Health District has also confirmed the sixth death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

Eleven remain hospitalized and ten have fully recovered.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

In total, there have been 94 reported cases of the virus. That number includes those who have recovered and the deceased.

People from all corners of our community have been impacted by the virus that can be spread quickly without a carrier showing any symptoms.

In Brazos County alone, positive cases have been linked to first responders, businesses, a childcare facility, Texas A&M University, and more.

An assisted living facility in College Station has been hit the hardest, with several residents and staff members testing positive in the past two weeks. Several residents who tested positive have also passed away.

Police officers in Bryan were recently confirmed positive but are doing well, according to the city of Bryan. Many other first responders across Brazos County are self-quarantined as a precaution following possible exposures to patients with the virus.

An employee the Becky Gates Children's Center in College Station tested positive two weeks ago and staff members at both A&M and Sam Houston State University have also tested positive.

Sanderson Farms tells KBTX it has asked several workers at its Bryan plant to self-quarantine, with pay, after two employees recently tested positive.

"While there are no known indications that COVID-19 is transferable through food, our safety team is following guidance from public health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, to limit the spread of the disease," said Hilary Burroughs, Director of Marketing for Sanderson Farms.

The company said it has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of the entire facility, added additional hand sanitizing stations at the workplace, and it is now checking body temperatures of employees before they enter for work.

Washington County on Friday reported its first COVID-19-related death. Officials said a man in his 90s with multiple underlying medical conditions passed away on Friday.

“The numbers we report every day are not statistics. These are our fellow community members who are fighting a tough battle," said Washington County Judge John Durrenberger.

Burleson County on Saturday reported its second confirmed case. The patient is a 20-year-old female with no recent travel history.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said on Saturday there are currently 41 offenders in Medical Isolation across the system who have positive or pending tests. Twenty TDCJ employees and contractors across the state have tested positive.

In Walker County, officials confirmed a 41-year-old correctional officer at the Wynne Unit tested positive on April 2. He's at home in good condition.

At least two inmates at the Goree Unit in Huntsville have tested positive. The patients are a 36-year-old and a 54-year-old.

Montgomery County has reported 142 positive cases. Of those cases, 119 are active, 20 have fully recovered and 21 are in the hospital. Three deaths have also been reported.

Multiple cases have also been reported in Austin, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Milam, Robertson, San Jacinto, Walker and Waller Counties.

Currently, the only counties in the Brazos Valley with no confirmed cases of the virus are Madison and Houston Counties.

Across Texas, more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed with more than 100 deaths reported.

The Brazos County Health District will hold another media briefing Monday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it on KBTX and KBTX.com.

