New CSFD chief: "This is definitely a challenging time to come in"

The next leader of the College Station Fire Department acknowledges one of his first challenges as the new fire chief will be possible cuts to the agency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of College Station is asking all departments, including police and fire, to submit budget proposals for the next fiscal year that include a possible 10% cut.

Richard Mann begins his new job as the chief of the College Station Fire Department on May 11.

"This is definitely a challenging time to come in, especially with the budget crisis," said Mann. "I've already looked at an overview of the budget and it will difficult to shave 10% off, but every department is being asked to look at those challenges and see where some of the deferments can be made until later."

Mann is currently the executive assistant fire chief for the Houston Fire Department and has managed a large portion of HFD’s $510 million budget during challenging economic conditions. He says his experience and work in Houston have prepared him for this challenge and he feels CSFD is in a stable position to weather this economic storm.

"The one thing I do see is some of the infrastructures for the College Station Fire Department is solid. The stations are in good shape. The apparatus is in good shape. So, some of those big-ticket items can be deferred if they need to be. Then we need to try and maintain personnel and staffing levels so we can provide the service we need to provide the community," said Mann.

The College Station Fire Department is currently comprised of more than 160 highly trained men and women and has a Fiscal Year 2020 budget of $20.4 million.

Both the city of Bryan and Brazos County are also asking all departments to submit similar budgets for the next fiscal year with ten percent cuts.