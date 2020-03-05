New Cajun restaurant with a game day experience now open in south College Station

“It’s truly a gameday experience with a taste of Lousiana that you can't find anywhere else,” said Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Franchisee, Jenny Davis.

Now open in College Station, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux provides a game-day atmosphere with a Cajun flair.

Franchise owners Jenny and Cory Davis brought the concept to College Station after enjoying it while they lived in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to Jenny.

Furthermore, it was also the walk-on story of the founder Brandon Landry that really struck home with Cory, who was also a walk-on deep snapper for the Texas A&M Football team.

The Davis’ believed the home of 12th Man was an ideal place to bring the concept, so they worked hard for three-and-a-half years to make their dreams a reality.

“You’re going to see some things you might not see in normal restaurants per se like our tap booths where you can serve yourself and pour yourself a beer,” said Jenny. “We’ve got almost 50 beers on tap. Our menu is very diverse, and there is something for everyone.”

From drinks at the bar to watching your favorite team on the abundance of TVs throughout the restaurant, or enjoying a meal with your family or friends next to the enormous A&M sports graphic wall, Walk-On’s provides an environment for everyone on your team. For an inside look at the restaurant, see the video player.

“When you get this level of enthusiasm and passion in sports sometimes, unfortunately, the food suffers,” said Jenny. “But here at Walk-ons it’s the complete opposite to where you actually have fresh ingredients, you have a scratch kitchen, and a diverse menu to where when you put the food in your mouth and you’re going to say, ‘Wow! Now I get it.’’’

Scratch-made cuisine is important to Walk-ons, and they believe that’s one of the main attributes that set them apart from your typical sports bars. From seafood to Cajun classics to burgers to impressive desserts made with Krispy Kreme donuts all in sizable portions, you won’t leave Walk-ons disappointed or hungry.

Walk-On’s is open Monday through Thursday and on Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

They are located at 4320 State Highway 6 South in College Station.

For a preview of the menu and an extended look at the menu, see the Facebook Live and video player.

About The Franchise

The Walk-On’s franchise was first started by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner who were walk-ons on the Louisiana State University basketball team. After seeing a need in the Baton Rouge area, they built their first restaurant near LSU’s Tiger Stadium, according to Walk-On’s website.

“As Walk-On’s success grew, so too did its reputation in the industry and across the country,” according to the Walk-On’s website. “In 2012, ESPN took notice and named Walk-On’s the #1 Sports Bar in America.”

Now almost 17 years later Landry and Bruner have expanded the concept across the country and joined forces with New Orleans Saints, NFL All-Pro Quarterback Drew Brees, who is now a co-owner in the concept, according to the Walk-On’s website.