New College Station PD headquarters completed under budget

The new police station in College Station has been completed under budget.

The College Station City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $403,836 reduction in the contract with Vaughn Construction.

College Station PD has now moved operations into the new headquarters on Krenek Tap Road, after a delay in the transition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Karl Mooney says the savings come at an important time as the city looks at leaner budgets.

"I think our city manager, the planning staff and the project manager should all get a pat on the back," said Mooney. "As well as the police department for taking a look at what the city's needs are and making certain that we doing the best we can to meet those needs but not doing so in a frivolous manner."

The building was originally being built with a $29.5 million budget and paid for with certificates of obligation.

The open house and public opening of the new building have also been postponed at this time.