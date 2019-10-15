New College Station Police Department on schedule, on budget for completion

If you've driven down Krenek Tap Road recently you've seen the new College Station Police Department taking shape.

The city said Tuesday the roof is up and soon the building will be completely enclosed from the outside. The new police headquarters will give officers much-needed space to do their jobs.

Certificates of obligation are paying for the nearly $30 million project.

"Construction is ongoing and moving quickly. We're still on schedule to open in March 2020 and still on budget with the project," said Emily Fisher, Assistant Director of Capital Projects with the City of College Station.

A date for that ribbon-cutting hasn't been announced yet.

