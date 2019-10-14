New College Station library ribbon-cutting, city council meeting postponed

Tuesday's ribbon-cutting of the recently renovated and expanding Larry J. Ringer Library has been postponed following the passing of Laura Dean Mooney, wife of Mayor Karl Mooney.

Portions of the library are currently open to public use, but the reception, tour, and ribbon-cutting have all been postponed until further notice.

Similarly, the October 24 meetings of the College Station City Council have been canceled. Currently, the next scheduled meetings for the council will take place on November 14.

Mooney passed away unexpectedly last week at her College Station home.

A Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Grace Bible Church- Anderson, 700 Anderson Street in College Station.

Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville. All events are open to the public.