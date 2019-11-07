New College Station restaurant brings twist to fajitas and more

New to College Station, Fajita Pete’s is offering a new twist to Mexican food.

Located at the base of the Aspire Apartments on University Drive across from Texas A&M University’s campus, Fajita Pete’s mission statement is to bring fresh fajitas from the grill to the table.

From tortillas to tacos to fajitas, everything is made to order because freshness is key at Fajita Pete’s. Per the namesake, fajitas are a staple on the menu at Fajita Pete’s; however, tacos, chicken pico, enchiladas verdes, quesadillas are just some of the other items offered on the menu, too.

“I think Fajita Pete's is different just as a whole,” said Fajita Pete’s general manager, Cameron Helm. “It's the atmosphere. It is the food. It's the quality for the convenience factor that you are getting."

Fajita Pete’s also brings the convenience to a classic Tex-Mex staple, the margarita. Not only can you just order various margaritas in the restaurant, but you can also get them to-go or delivered. According to franchise co-owner, Jeremy Dixon, the frozen margaritas come in a 12 oz, 16 oz, ½ gallon, and 1-gallon size.

The original purpose of the Houston-based franchise is to serve as a delivery and catering company; however, the College Station establishment boasts the largest dine-in space in the franchise, so guests are welcome to come in and enjoy the atmosphere. The location also features an outdoor patio.

Fajita Pete’s is located at 711 University Drive Suite 100, College Station. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. till 8 p.m.

To access the restaurant, franchise co-owner, Jeremy Dixon recommends, guests park in the designated Fajita Pete’s parking spots or in the retail parking spots under the covered parking of the Aspire Apartments.

