New Coterie Boutique location is officially open in south College Station

Originally located in Bryan, Coterie Boutique has officially relocated to a new storefront in south College Station.

On October 11, the store will officially re-open to the public with a grand opening celebration, which will run through Saturday, October 12. Festivities for the grand opening celebration include giveaways, food, and their trademark Maroon Mimosas.

Coterie Boutique was founded by two women Jackie Bullard and Jenny Tamplin a little over a year ago.

“We really wanted to make sure that every woman can come in and find something beautiful, so we are very excited about our expanded Curvy Coterie section,” said Coterie Boutique co-founder, Jackie Bullard. “Its gorgeous curated items for our plus size lady, and then we really cater to our local lady. But we also have great things for our college-age girl, so we are sort of here for everyone.”

In addition to apparel, the new store offers a new element called Coterie Home. This part of the store is focused on interior design, home goods, and furniture.

“Our concept for Coterie Boutique was that everyone who comes in leaves feeling more beautiful,” said Coterie Boutique co-founder, Jenny Tamplin. “That is the same concept for the home; I just do it for the interior of the home rather than on the person... We wanted to go the entire distance from we’ll design your entire interior for you, and implement it, to you can come in and pick out a new pillow or a new photo frame.”

The new Coterie Boutique is located at 4001 Highway 6, Suite 600, in College Station. They are open Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

