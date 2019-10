The Cushing Library at Texas A&M University has a new exhibit dedicated to Aggie traditions.

A Spirit Can Ne'er Be Told: Traditions of Aggieland will be officially opened on Thursday, October 10.

Festivities include a Former Yell Leader Panel at 3:00 p.m. in Evans Library and a short Yell Practice at 4:00 a.m. on the steps of Cushing. Then the exhibit will formally be opened.

For more information about the exhibit and Thrusday's events, visit cushing.library.tamu.