New Facebook group recognizing high school seniors

Local residents are lifting up area high school seniors during a challenging spring semester because of COVID-19.

A new Facebook Group page went live on Sunday. It's called "Adopt a High School Senior 2020, Bryan-College Station, TX Edition."

Michelle Wagner-Yeatts is one of the administrators for the group.

She wanted to show support for high school seniors in our area during this difficult time.

High school senior photos can be uploaded to the page showcasing their talents, and people are encouraged to adopt a senior and even get them a gift.

"I'm a local girl. I've been here pretty much my whole life. I wanted to make sure they realized they were super special and nobody has forgotten them as they go into their next phase," said Wagner-Yeatts.

More than 54 senior adoptions have been arranged so far.