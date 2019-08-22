New Kyle Field themed grocery store being built near campus

The Texas A&M University System and Brookshire Brothers are partnering to open a new grocery store near campus.

In a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, the two organizations announced the store would be located on the corner of George Bush Drive and Penberthy Boulevard. The store will resemble Kyle Field and feature a beer garden and live music venue. The company has a similar music venue at its Canyon Lake, Texas location which is popular with both visitors and locals.

In its 40,000 square foot space, Brookshire Brothers will bring its signature hot deli and fresh offerings to its new location as well as online shopping with curbside pickup and delivery, fuel and a bakery. An expanded health and wellness focus will include not only a full-service pharmacy with personalized medication counseling, but also immunizations, and at-home testing for flu, UTIs, and strep. In addition, the store will have a wide variety of nutritional supplements.

“I am proud to enter into a partnership with Brookshire Brothers to bring high-quality products and delicious food to the West Campus community,” Chancellor Sharp said. “Young Aggies undoubtedly will embrace their new community grocer and deli.”

Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston said, “Our company is honored to have been selected by the Texas A&M System to partner in their latest development project. After visiting with the Evaluation Committee and learning about their vision, there was no question that the project was a high priority for us.”