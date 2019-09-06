New Orangetheory Fitness officially opens in south College Station

Orangetheory Fitness has officially opened their second location in South College Station.

The new studio is located at 11655 FM 2154, Suite 200, College Station, TX, 77845.

Starting at 5:00 AM on September 6th, they kicked off the first day of classes at this location. Each session can hold a total of 24 people.

Orangetheory’s classes are based on science and a community atmosphere. All fitness levels are welcome to work out in their classes.

“This isn’t a cookie-cutter workout, and that’s why the coaches who lead the class are all personal trainers,” said Orangetheory Head Coach, Adam Edrington. “They are certified, so you have the big five certifications to make sure that they understand what it takes to help every individual regardless of their starting point. People really don’t realize how strong they are and what they are capable of until you give them an opportunity to show them that they can make it through this workout.”

During an Orangetheory class, you wear a heartrate monitor, which is actively visible on a screen on the wall during your workout. Their workouts are based on five different heart rate zones. The goal of their workouts is to spend around 12 minutes in the Orange Zone, so you can get your heart rate to 84% to 91% of your own heart rate maximum. This is important because you will begin to see and feel changes in the body.

“Once you get past all the technology, which that is the biggest part of all this, said Adam Edrington. “It’s really the coaches. We train hard. We really dive into the workout and try to create the experience of every workout. From the music, from our mic skills, from individual touches, like we talked about personal training, to really learning our members, and knowing who needs special attention with challenges, to corrections, to just congratulations. It’s the unique programming done by Orangetheory. Us as coaches, we do not create the program. It’s done by a team of professionals. Doctors, trainers, they get together. Create it and make sure it’s done properly. It’s really about the overall experience that separates us.”

The other Orangetheory Fitness location in BCS is located at Century Square at 1025 University Drive, College Station, TX 77845.

If you are interested in trying an Orangetheory class for the first time, your first class is free.

For more information on Orangetheory Fitness, see our related links section.

