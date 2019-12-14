New Rangers baseball stadium catches fire

A fire broke out at the Texas Rangers' new baseball stadium Saturday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen rising from the top of the Rangers' new $1.1 billion home.

Around 2:30 P.M. the Arlington Fire Department located and contained the fire in the upper sections of the stadium.

Officials said there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Because of the incident it's unknown at this time if the stadium will still open on schedule this upcoming March.