New Reed Arena GM hopes to bring more entertainment to the venue

Darren Davis is the new general manager at Reed Arena, and he has big plans for the venue.

He spent 25 years in the sports entertainment industry, and he said he's ready to bring new events to Reed Arena.

"I have a long history of bringing events to venues like this, and I wanted to be able to use some of my resources to bring some new and exciting entertainment to the Bryan/College Station market," said Davis.

"I'm hopeful to bring lots of entertainment for the community," said Davis. "Family shows, motorsports, boxing events, mixed martial arts, concerts, comedy shows. You name it; I want to try and bring it here."

Davis moved to Texas so he could be closer to family in Dallas. He said he's already feeling at home at Texas A&M University.

"I'm just very excited to be here," said Davis. "I'm learning all about the longstanding traditions and the 'Howdies,' so it's really awesome to be a part of this organization."

Even though Davis just started earlier in February, he's already booked one event for the spring.

"We are planning on announcing our first show that I've brought to the facility in the next couple of weeks," said Davis. "That'll be something in April and we're very excited."