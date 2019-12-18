New restaurant in College Station is starting a "fast food rebellion"

The newest burger restaurant in College Station, Burger Mojo, is starting what they call a “fast food rebellion,” but instead of serving up your stereotypical standard fast food, they are creating fresh, flavorful, high quality, and affordable dishes.

“From our point of view what was missing [in Bryan/College Station] was something that was delivered at a fast-food price point, but has a full-service restaurant quality and with a fun vibe,” said Burger Mojo owner Costa Dallis. “So that’s why we think it has a place.”

Mojo identity is about “having a certain quality and attraction” according to Costa Dallis. The “Mojo vibe” is a constant theme throughout the restaurant and is even visible on the menu, which is inspired by pop culture.

From burgers to cheese fries to salads, breakfast, and more, the menu is expansive at Burger Mojo. It offers something everyone will enjoy. “The combos from one and down kind of go up in creativity as you go down the menu, so you start with the classic burger, the Mojo, that’s our number one,” said Dallis.

“Then as you go down the menu, you start to get a little bit more complex and a little bit more wild and it kind of crescendos with the PB Cool J, which is a double patty burger in between two peanut butter and jelly uncrustable with pecan smoked bacon and that’s where it gets the most adventurous.”

Even though the word burger is in their name, the Burger Mojo team says not to ignore their six different chicken options because it's extremely flavorful and delicious.

Coming soon to the restaurant is their drive-through option for customers on the go. Plus in January 2020, the restaurant will change hours and will be open “25 hours, 8 days a week,” according to the Burger Mojo website.

Burger Mojo is located at 209 University Drive East in College Station. It is owned by Costa and Andreas Dallis, who also own Café Eccel and the Backyard Bar on Northgate.

For more information on Burger Mojo, see the related links section.