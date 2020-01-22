New Student Services Building dedicated at Texas A&M

Texas A&M dedicated a new $42 million building for students Wednesday morning.

The new Student Services Building recently opened.

The new building houses multiple offices including Counseling, Resident Life, an LGBTQ Pride Center, Student Life and Disability Resources.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young says the building will have a big impact.

"Well this is an incredibly important building for the campus and it's not accidental that it's right in the center of campus because students are very much the center of our enterprise here and as the student body has grown, so has the need to expand the facilities that are available to those support services," said Young.

The new building is located near Rudder Tower and the Memorial Student Center.