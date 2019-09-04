New TTI headquarters building opens at RELLIS campus

It was the start of a new beginning Wednesday for the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) as they celebrated the grand opening of their new headquarters building.

More than 100 people attended the ribbon cutting of the new facility located at the RELLIS campus. Inside the 178,380 square-foot multi-level building are offices, conference rooms, and research labs.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said this is the first time since TTI's creation in 1950 that its professionals, students, and staff have worked together in one place.

"Lots of work is done over coffee, lots of ideas are exchanged over meals and stuff like that. So for the first time instead of being scattered in five or ten different places all over Brazos County, they're in one place collaborating together, doing their research together and coming up with ideas together," Sharp said.

TTI is the first A&M System institution to locate their headquarters at the RELLIS campus.