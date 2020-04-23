New Task Force will work to reopen local economy

Getting the economy going again is the top priority for many local leaders from governments to business.

A new Task Fore called BCS Operation Restart is looking at the many aspects of how to do just that.

The economic recovery is expected to be a slow and multi-step process.

Small businesses like Caring Transitions have never seen anything like COVID-19.

"Small businesses are relying on community support right now. This is an unprecedented time for many of us. We don't, we’ve been learning how to pivot. Pivoting seems to be the new business lately," said Jared Meyer who owns the business.

Caring Transitions helps seniors transition to new living arrangements and they also do estate liquidation services. He's glad to hear about the new local task force working to get all types of businesses back on their feet.

"We’re all facing challenges," Meyer said. "Just to be able to survive kind of what has been a very different experience for us."

"We need to now be thinking about recovery and how do we re-open and so there's a group of individuals that are coming together representing all of the major jurisdictions," said Matt Prochaska, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO.

Prochaska is one of the many members of the task force. He said reopening the economy will take time but they want to address how all types of business can do that, without spreading COVID-19.

"There will be a meeting tomorrow gathering all of the participants together to get some direction and understand what our first steps will be," Prochaska said.

Meyer said there's a step all of us should consider taking.

"I think that most important thing is to recognize how can we support our local economy in tangible ways?" said Meyer

The big first meeting will happen Friday at 11 a.m.

The Task Force is being headed by ​Kenny Lawson of CC Creations, College Station Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell and Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Greg Owens