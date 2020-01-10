New boutique brings high-end fashion at an affordable price

Divaz Couture is a new boutique in Downtown Bryan that brings a pop of color, versatility and fashionable trends made for every woman.

Co-owner Cherrelle Davis is a native to Bryan. When she and fellow owner, Latoya Stewart, were deciding on a location, she said, “Automatically! Bring it back home, there is nothing like this here [Bryan].”

Only open a month, the goal of Divaz Couture was to bring high fashion, but at an affordable price.

“Divaz Couture is for the lady who is not afraid to step out on the town, that’s confident with herself, and she loves to feel amazing,” said Davis. “That’s what we want to bring to everybody that comes into our store.”

From dresses you can transform from the workplace to a night on the town to prom dresses, trendy two-piece print ensembles and chunky sweaters, Davis and Stewart have created a collection of clothes that can fit any style and body type.

According to Davis and Stewart, they just want to make women feel beautiful.

They carry an array of sizes: XS, S, M, L and XL, as well as plus sizes: 1X, 2X and 3X.

You can also complete your outfit at Divaz Couture with great accessories. Cherrelle has a unique sunglasses collection that features over 50 different types of sunglasses, which she swears are unlike anywhere else in the Brazos Valley.

Offering both a storefront and online store, you can shop Divaz Couture in many ways! To visit their website you can CLICK HERE.

Looking to visit Divaz Couture? They are located at 212 North Bryan Avenue, Suite #101 in Bryan. They are open seven days a week starting at 10 a.m.

Additionally, Davis and Stewart encourage shoppers to check out the store out during First Friday. The store always hosts a Sip & Shop, where shoppers can shop and enjoy a glass of wine and desserts.

For more information on Divaz Couture, see the related links section.