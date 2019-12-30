New businesses coming to Bryan, College Station in 2020

The new year is less than two days away and it's going to be a busy time for some new Bryan and College Station businesses.

Both cities will see many new places open soon.

Along University Drive, work continues on redevelopment of the Chimney Hill property in College Station. The site is being transformed with a new 10,000-square-foot retail strip that will be finished by June. Lease agreements are still being worked out, so the names haven't been made public yet, but new restaurants and retail will go in next to a new Starbucks that opens by Spring Break. Construction on an adjacent 6,000-square-foot retail center should start in February, according to project leaders.

"In 2020 the City of College Station anticipates continued growth in many different avenues," said Aubrey Nettles, College Station Economic Development Manager.

“We’re seeing a lot of national retailers, restaurants like Dunkin Donuts that five years ago really didn't have College Station in mind but now we have met that threshold and have piqued their interest. We’re going to see new retailers like Dunkin Donuts," said Nettles. The coffee and donut company's new location hasn't been released just yet.

The new development is also easy to see in south College Station. Construction is under way for Walk-ons Sports Bistreaux along Highway 6 as well Costa Vida Mexican Restaurant on Mills Park Circle.

"In the Jones Crossing area we recently learned that I Heart Mac and Cheese is coming as well as Smoosh Cookies," said Nettles.

Over in Bryan residents will also have a new neighborhood pub on Boonville Road. Management at Tilted Pint said Monday they'll open in just a few weeks.

The former Kreuz Market BBQ location on Highway 6 will turn into a Twin Peaks.

You'll also see big changes at the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive with redevelopment and new development there.

"The Chick-Fil-A is going to be totally rebuilt," said Joey Dunn, Bryan Deputy City Manager. "So that will be a lot better traffic flow coming in and out of there. There's another restaurant also planned for that location, a Panda Express," he said.

“In Bryan we have a good mix of locally owned and chains," said Dunn.

A business boom that continues in the new year.

"Continues to be a good place for business," said Dunn.

Another Chick-Fil-A at the Walmart on Bryan's west side is also in the works for 2020. The Kroger on Boonville Road in Bryan is also being expanded with more restaurant and retail growth expected in that area.