New community spread case of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County; Total: 12

Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Brazos County Health Department, bringing the county's total number of positive patients to 12.

The Health Department said ten cases are travel-related. The other two have no travel history and are believed to be community spread cases.

All patients in Brazos County who have tested positive are at home, doing self-care, and are doing well, according to health authorities.

No other details of the new cases were immediately available.

The Health Department is planning a news conference for Monday afternoon to provide additional updates.

What we know about the 12 patients in Brazos County

1. Female/ 20s/ traveled to Spain - 3/17/20

2. Male/ 60s/ traveled to Colorado - 3/18/20

3. Female/ 20s/ traveled to NY - A&M student who lives off-campus - 3/18/20

4. Female/ 50s/ traveled to Colorado (not connected to the other Colorado case) - 3/19/20

5. Male/ 30s/ No travel history - 3/20/20

6. Male/ 20s/ traveled to New Mexico - A&M student who lives off-campus - 3/20/20

7. Unknown - Employee of Texas A&M vet school. Traveled to an unknown location - 3/21/20

8. Unknown -travel to an unknown location- 3/21/20

9. Unknown - travel to an unknown location- 3/21/20

10. Unknown - travel to an unknown location- 3/21/20

11. Unknown - no history of travel- 3/22/20

12. Unknown - travel to an unknown location- 3/22/20