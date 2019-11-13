Local group reveals plans to help improve busy highways in BCS

The Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization held its first public opinion meeting in College Station Wednesday night to address its 25-year plan.

The MPO put together a plan for roadways, bike paths, and walkways in Brazos County. Wednesday night’s meeting was an opportunity for the public to view the plans and comment on them.

It is proposed that the $399 million plan would include expanding Highway 6 from four lanes to six lanes and adding a super street on 2818 between University Drive and Wellborn Road.

Bryan-College Station MPO Executive Director Dan Rudge says it’s important for them to get the community's input.

“What we are trying to do is create a transportation network that best meets the needs of the citizens of the Brazos Valley. We don't pretend to know everything. So if the public doesn't tell us what their priorities are then we have to go with our best guess as planners and engineers for what's going to happen,” said Rudge.

The MPO says TxDOT will be responsible for all construction for these projects.

The second public opinion meeting will be November 20, 5 – 7 p.m., at the Bryan City Council Chambers, 300 South Texas Avenue, Bryan.

For more information or to leave a virtual comment on the plans, Click here.

