New country music venue and restaurant now open in College Station

Dust off your boots, there is a new country music venue in College Station that caters to all demographics and ages.

“We want to be the place that everyone can come out have a good time,” said Bobby Lavigne, Southerns director of artist relations and general manager.

“We are going to have live music that is going to be kid-friendly sometimes, and then we are going to have your college-age, so we want to make sure everyone has a good time.”

Southerns brings live music, food, and entertainment all to one location.

“Southerns is a live music venue and a family-friendly restaurant,” said Lavigne. “We’re going to be open to the public. We will be serving all ages until nine o’clock and then 18 and above after that.”

Southerns will bring live musical acts from genres like Texas Red Dirt, traditional country, local artist, bluegrass, today’s hits, up and coming artist, Spanish, EDM, and more, according to their website. According to Lavigne, they plan to live music four days a week. For a complete schedule of musical guests, CLICK HERE.

“If you want to come see a show, our doors will open at 7 o’clock,” said Lavigne “Usually our opener will start at 8 p.m. We are focused on not having super late shows, so all ages can come and actually enjoy it.”

“Our goal is to have you come out, watch a show, and have everything done by midnight and make everything a relaxing situation for a bar.”

The dinning side of Southerns will be set up like a standard restaurant and will have a full bar. According to Bobby, they plan to serve resort-style food. To see a complete menu CLICK HERE.

Located inside Post Oak Mall, inside the former Rockies facing Highway Six, no detail was left out when designing the interior of this new venue. According to Lavigne, when it came to designing the restaurant, they wanted to bring Nashville to Texas. “Obviously, we have that Nashville flair [at Southerns], but there is a lot of Texas hooked up in here,” said Lavigne. For a tour of the venue, see the video player.

On January 23 at 7:00 P.M., the doors will officially open and will kick off Southerns official grand opening weekend. Tickets can be purchased on the Southerns website.

Grand Opening Music Lineup

-Thursday, January 23: Kevin Fowler & Jarrod Morris

-Friday, January 24: Cory Morrow & Jon Stork

-Saturday, January 25: Jake Worthington & Hannah Kay

