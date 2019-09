A new dance hall is coming to College Station.

Construction for Southerns is happening right now at the Post Oak Mall.

Monday morning KBTX got a tour inside. The owners said it will be a concert hall with a full kitchen and bar as well as lots of dance floor space.

A Toby Keith's "I Love This Bar and Grill" had been planned for the location several years ago after Rockie's moved. Those plans fell through.

Southerns should open as early as next month.