New design store set to open in Bryan

From custom furniture to custom art to powder coating, new small business Brent James Designs officially opens its studio doors on Friday, November 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Brent James Designs is owned by husband and wife duo Brent and Jamie Bomskie, and they bring the “Chip and Joanna Gains” level of creativity and experience to Bryan and College Station.

“My wife and I, we started doing this part-time about five years ago, and we decided to go full board, and we started building custom furniture,” said Brent Bomskie. “My wife is an artist. She does amazing work, and we just wanted to offer people something custom.”

Brent, a Bryan native, has expertise is in custom furniture building and powder coating. According to Bomskie, powder coating is when a stronger more durable finish is added to something metal. Powder coating is extremely versatile and can be done to things like wheels, patio furniture, indoor furniture, lift kits, and more. The powder is about 10x stronger than your regular paint according to Bomskie.

He also builds custom furniture. When is he is working on a piece he tries to incorporate different parts of the vision of the client, the house, and design elements, which he believes sets Brent James Designs apart from other furniture design stores.

Jamie lets her creativity show through her custom paintings, which can be seen in the studio and also ordered custom.

During the grand opening on Friday, November 29, Brent James Designs will be giving away three separate $250 powder coating gift cards.

Brent James Designs is located at 2711 South College Avenue in Bryan. To contact Brent James Designs, they can best be reached by phone at (979) 255-3454 or by email: brentjdesigns@gmail.com.

