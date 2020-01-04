New details on suspected porch pirate in B/CS

We are learning new details about a porch pirate suspect accused of stealing from homes in Bryan and College Station.

KBTX first reported on Jonathan Russell's arrest the day after Christmas.

He's still in jail facing charges for theft, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest. Home surveillance cameras are believed to have caught Russell in the act.

In new arrest documents Bryan Police say Russell stole almost $300 worth of customized aluminum bottles that were ordered as Christmas gifts, from a front porch on Holly Drive.

Investigators say Russell returned the items after security video of him was shared on social media and people identified him. Police said the victim still wants to press charges in that case.

Russell's bonds total $72,000.

