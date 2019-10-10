New details on the bar heading to Bryan's Copperfield neighborhood

A new bar is heading to Bryan off Booneville Road near Copperfield Drive.

The Angry Elephant, a political-themed bar and grill has already been in College Station for almost two years. Owner and General Manager Aaron Cohen says they are looking to expand.

"The next step is to go into Bryan with the Angry Elephant and it is going to be very similar to this one,” said Cohen.

Cohen says the bar will be almost twice the size of the College Station location and offer more seating. It will still have the same political theme, with satirical posters, specialty cocktails, and gourmet hotdogs.

Last week, the city approved the permit for a nightclub, but the owners want to make clear what they have planned for their new place.

"With the terminology with the City and Zoning, unfortunately, there is no segment for a sports bar or high-end cocktail bar,” said Cohen. “So, they picked nightclub, and they really only designates that 51% of our sales go towards alcohol."

Cohen says they have already begun demo, and hope to open the new bar in December.

"We try to fill that void for the adults, young families, for the older patrons, who want somewhere to go but don't want to worry about the rowdiness of a young college crowd,” said Cohen.

