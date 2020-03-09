New details released about fatal crash on I-45 on Sunday in Walker County

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information about a deadly crash in Walker County that closed Interstate 45 for several hours Sunday.

Troopers say a car driven by Deshaun Williams, 25, of Houston, stopped for an unknown reason on the inside northbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 109 between Huntsville and New Waverly.

Around 6:30 a.m. is when a semi-truck also traveling northbound collided with the car. The impact sparked a fire that engulfed the car and damaged the semi-truck.

Troopers say Williams died at the scene of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered because troopers say Williams may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The driver of the semi survived the crash.

