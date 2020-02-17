New details released in assault investigation involving off-duty Bryan police officer

The city of Bryan has released the front page of a police report filed for an assault investigation involving a high-ranking member of the police department.

The city's release of the document on Monday is a response to an open records request for more information filed on behalf of KBTX-TV.

The page confirms that officers responded to an assault call at 506 W. 26th Street in Bryan on February 8th.

The report provides the following summary of events:

"One individual reported that another male touched him in an offensive manner by shoving the palm of his hand into the individual's face, touching his nose. It was also reported that the individual who was offended by this contact then struck the other male on and about his head and face multiple times, resulting in visible injuries. Parties were separated. Both parties wish to press charges for assault. The case will be referred for further investigation."

A spokeswoman for the city said additional pages of the report can not be made public due to the ongoing investigation, which is a common response to open records requests for any pending police investigation.

Based on the incident report and personnel records, the off-duty officer involved in the incident is a member of the top-level of the administration team for the Bryan Police Department.

The report does name both men involved but because neither has been arrested or charged with a crime KBTX is choosing not to release their names.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the altercation which occurred during a fundraising event.

The following news release was sent to KBTX last week regarding the matter:

"On the evening of Saturday, February 8th, Bryan Police Officers were called to 506 West 26th Street regarding a report of alleged assaults.

Arriving officers discovered the reported incident involved a member of the Bryan Police Department’s command staff, who was off-duty and not working at the time.

As a result of the initial investigation, the Bryan Police Department has turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers. The City of Bryan’s policy is not to comment further on active investigations."