College Station police release details of manhunt suspect's capture

College Station police have released more details about Sunday's nearly two-hour manhunt in a Bryan neighborhood.

Man accused of seriously injuring child found hiding in an attic. (KBTX)

Jamarious Davis, 29 of Brenham, was wanted on an active family assault warrant and was also a person of interest in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon earlier in the day. Sources say a 12-year-old was seriously injured in the aggravated assault.

Police believed he was at an apartment in the 4000 block of College Main Street Sunday evening, and he was spotted looking out open windows. When Davis's name was called out on a loudspeaker asking him to come out, he reportedly jumped out of a second-story window.

The surrounding area was put under a shelter-in-place as officers searched for Davis.

At around 3:00 p.m., a resident returning home from the grocery store was given permission to enter the area and go to his home on the 4100 block of Nagle Street.

When he got inside, the man noticed there was insulation on the floor underneath the attic access in his hallway and the back door was open. He left the home and told an officer.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., CSPD SWAT officers entered the home and found Davis in the attic. He was arrested.

Officers took Davis to the hospital for a cut above his eye, but when they arrived at the hospital, they say he resisted and pulled away from the officers.

At this time, he's charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass of a habitation, in addition to the outstanding family violence warrant. His bond is set at $262,000.

So far, no charges have been filed for the aggravated assault Sunday morning, and no further details about the attack have been released.