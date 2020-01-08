New details, reward offered for info on College Station woman's murder

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a College Station woman.

Ashli Stewart, 20, was found dead inside her apartment around 3:20 pm. on December 31, 2019. Investigators believe Stewart was killed between 1:30 - 3:15 p.m. They said there was evidence found inside the apartment that shows her death to be intentional and "at the hands of an unknown person."

The College Station Police Department and Brazos County Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about Stewart's murder, or people near her apartment around the time of her death, to contact them at 979-775-TIPS (8477). You can also use their websiteor mobile app.

Authorities say you don't have to give your name when you contact Crime Stoppers. You will be given a special coded number.