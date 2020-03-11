New events lined up in March for BCS Chamber

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce has a new line up of events for the month of March including a crawfish boil.

The annual crawfish boil is happening at the Brazos County Expo Center on March 20 starting at 6:00 p.m. Advanced tickets are $50 and $75 at the door. The money raised is going to a good cause. Proceeds are used to purchase auction items from kids at the Youth Livestock Show.

Chamber Day is happening on March 26. It serves as a great opportunity to go into the community, meet local business owners and socialize. Volunteers can sign up for the morning, afternoon or all day teams at the chamber's website.

Finally Business After Hours is happening on March 26 also. The event serves as an opportunity to celebrate everything the chamber does and as well network with various businesses. The event is free as always.