New exhibit at A&M focuses on diversity

There's a new gallery focusing on diversity at Texas A&M that gives the community and the campus an inside look at the advancements the university is making.

The colleges and programs at the university have an opportunity to share their plans, progress, and challenges they face. At the gallery, people will be able to meet and talk to the faces behind the work towards diversity in the university.

It takes place at 10:00 a.m. on February 11 at the Rudder Exhibit Hall. The gallery will also be accessible online. No tickets are required.