Multi-million dollar gene therapy facility coming to College Station

A multi-million dollar gene therapy facility is coming to College Station.

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation announced that FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is planning to build a $55M Gene Therapy Innovation Center adjacent to the company's current operations in College Station.

The move should create about 100 jobs in our community, according to the BVEDC.

More information can be found in the official press release:

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a leading global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) has announced the expansion of its gene therapy services with the addition of dedicated process and analytical development laboratories. As a part of a capital investment of approximately 13 billion yen (approx. $120 million USD) in the gene therapy field by FUJIFILM Corporation, an investment of approximately $55 million USD will be made to establish a new Gene Therapy Innovation Center adjacent to FDB’s existing state-of-the-art cGMP gene therapy manufacturing facility in College Station, Texas and forms part of the company’s strategy to meet the growing demands in the Viral Gene Therapy Market. The gene therapy market forecast for CDMOs is expected to grow to $1.7Bn by 2025.[1]

The Gene Therapy Innovation Center will be approximately 60,000 square feet and will house state-of-the-art upstream, downstream and analytical development technologies. The facility will be operational in the fall of 2021.

“We are very much aware of the incredible growth in such an important therapeutic space,” said Martin Meeson, President and COO of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, US. “We know that we need to invest now, in technology, assets and people in order to achieve a market leadership position. The expansion through the construction of the Gene Therapy Innovation Center demonstrates our ongoing commitment for growth.”

FDB’s main goals behind this new strategy are to provide leading, future proofed end-to-end gene therapy solutions, from pre-clinical to commercial launch. This follows an earlier announcement made by FDB to introduce its gene therapy fill finish services. “We expect to break ground in the first quarter of 2020,” said Gerry Farrell, COO at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas, “this new facility will triple our gene therapy development capabilities and will add approximately 100 jobs to our Texas Campus.”

Gene Therapy remains a strategic investment area for Fujifilm.