New law brings more health care for Agent Orange-related veteran illness--but is it enough?

Vietnam War veterans across the United States, including many in the Brazos Valley, continue to suffer from the unintended health consequences of Agent Orange, a chemical used during jungle warfare.

Agent Orange was designed to destroy jungle vegetation used as cover by enemy troops, but in the decades since American soldiers came home, more and more research has revealed that Agent Orange harmed humans as well.

From cancer to spina bifida, many conditions have been attributed to the exposure to Agent Orange. For years, Vietnam veterans say they weren’t receiving the appropriate health care benefits owed them due to this exposure.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, the federal government is working toward a change. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act provides “a presumption of exposure to Agent Orange to veterans who served in the eligible offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 6, 1962 and May 7, 1975,” according to the release from the Veterans Benefits Administration.

“It extends benefits to those individuals, those veterans who honorably served their country, that were aboard ships 12 nautical miles seaward area off the coast of Vietnam,” said Willie Clark, Deputy Under Secretary for Field Operations of the Veterans Benefits Administration. “If an individual was on one of these vessels, and they are subsequently diagnosed with one of these 14 presumptive conditions,” then they will receive benefits.

When asked on First News at Four why the federal government took this long to address the issue, Clark said, “The length of time that it takes to get to this point, that is a decision that was made. We worked with Congress, and the president eventually signed this into law and benefits are payable right now.”

Benefits can also be paid to survivors of a now-deceased veteran. Furthermore, benefits are also available for a child of a veteran who is diagnosed with a “presumptive” condition related to Agent Orange.

KBTX has previously reported on a Bryan veteran whose granddaughter was born with a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis. It causes tumors on the brain, spinal cord and nerves. Some research suggests that this condition could be related to the grandfather’s exposure to Agent Orange. (See the related links for this full report.)

As for Clark and whether the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act would potentially provide benefits in the case of an affected grandchild, Clark said, “I don’t have anything on the [granddaughter’s disease] you brought up.”

Veterans who might be eligible for these new benefits under Blue Water can call 800-749-8387 or see the related links.

