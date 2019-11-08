New Century Square shop features private-label men's apparel

New in Century Square in College Station, Onward Reserve is a men’s retail store featuring apparel for different lifestyles, accessories, shoes, and more.

“The Onward Reserve experience mixes laid-back southern hospitality with a world-class retail atmosphere,” according to Onward Reserve's website. “Our collections include men's classic clothing, watches, and shoes.”

The Onward Reserve brand was created during a hunting trip in Onward, Mississippi. Furthermore, Onward is the location of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt's iconic bear-hunting trip, which inspired the bear in Onward Reserve’s logo.

The store boasts a comfortable hunting lodge atmosphere, in which customers can come in, have a drink, have a beer, and watch the game while they shop, according to Onward Reserve General Manager Stephanie Karl.

Karl says that what sets Onward Reserve apart from other retailers is the private label, which the company carries across all eight stores and online.

“[The fact that] we manufacture our own line is a big thing, so nothing is ever sold out," said Karl. "We can custom order... We’ve made it to where everything you can find in stores is also available online.”

Onward Reserve is open Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., and the store will host an official grand opening event in December.

The store is located at 166 Century Court in College Station. Onward Reserve has two store entrances, one next to Hemline and one next to King Ranch Saddle Shop.

