New mobile coffee truck in B/CS

Looking for a unique brew just for you?

New Bryan/College Station business, The Coffee Lab is a mobile coffee truck that offers specialty hot and cold beverages, pastries, and more!

The Coffee Lab is owned by Mika Spears, who is a Texas A&M graduate and former accountant now turned barista and business owner.

“I noticed there was a need for coffee specifically on the Southside of College Station, but more so as a mobile service and so that gave me the idea to do The Coffee Lab,” said The COfee Lab, Owner, Mika Spears.

Spears then learned how to create artisan beverages at the Texas Coffee School, according to Spears.

The base of The Coffee Lab’s menu is lattes, and they serve the beverage several different ways-hot, cold, and frozen, according to Spears. However, they also serve other different types of drinks like Drip Blends, Café Au Lait, Cafe Americanos, Tea Blends like the London Fog and Honey Oolong tea, Nitro Brews, and Nitro Lemonades with and without flavor infusions, and many more!

For an inside look at how some of the drinks are made at The Coffee Lab, see the media player and Facebook live post.

Beyond beverages, The Coffee Lab also has ice cream and pastries. Want your coffee and ice cream, too? Add a double shot of espresso with your scoop, which is called an Affogato.

To see a complete menu of what is offered at The Coffee Lab, CLICK HERE!

“We customize to each customer with the flavors that we have, so you can mix and match different flavors in the coffees or the teas or the lemonades,” said Spears. “But we can also customize to events as well. We can do parties receptions, ribbon cuttings, employee appreciation, anything like that.”

“Anytime you need good beverages for a group of people, we can do that,” said Spears.

Currently, The Coffee Lab’s next scheduled event is Mar. 8 at Aggieland Safari. They will be debuting the “Nitro-and-blackberry infused lemonade,” which is “lemonade [that] is enhanced with blackberry syrup and nitrogen-infused using our [The Coffee Lab] nitro charger to produce a smooth, sweet, and bubbly drink,” according to The Coffee Lab’s Facebook page.

Who’s is the Lab behind The Coffee Lab you may ask?

Remington was the Spears family’s favorite dog, who was a chocolate lab. According to Spears, in order to honor his memory, she incorporated him in the logo and name of her business.

To book The Coffee Lab, you can visit their website, in the related links section for additional information.

Stay up to date with The Coffee Lab's Facebook page, also in the related links section, to see where they will be located next!