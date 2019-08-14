New neighborhood development in Bryan presented to community

The Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association held a public forum Wednesday night to discuss a new development in the neighborhood.

Residents filled Restoration Church in Bryan, as developer Wallace Phillips presented his plans for a new development that is planned to be built right behind the church.

Phillips says the ‘Hopes Crossing Development’ will be a 52 lot community of traditional single-family homes. He plans to build 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-garage homes.

There will also be 1,200 square foot 2-bedroom, 2-bath homes. 1,200 square feet.

Phillips says the homes will cost anywhere between $150,000 and $200,000, but the final appraisal of the homes’ worth will be done in a market comparison after completion.

Ray Arrington, the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association President, says the forum was for the community to get answers to questions and partake in the new development.

“You know what’s going to happen to us over here?” said Arrington, “We encourage the growth, but we want to be a part of the growth too. We don't want a hand out we want a hand up. So that's what we are looking for, we want to get involved in the project to see how, as a community, we can participate.”

Phillips says they plant to break ground on this new development in five to six months.

