New neighborhood taking shape in west Bryan

A new neighborhood is going up in West Bryan.

Alamosa Springs will eventually have 218 homes just east of the Brazos County Expo near Jones Road. The first phase was approved earlier this year. The property was also annexed by the city.

The Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a master plan for the development.

"So when development begins, the types of homes could be starter homes that come in. The lots aren't huge but it'll be a new opportunity for new housing to come into Bryan," said Lindsay Hackett, Bryan Project Planner.

KBTX left a message with the developer for more details on when construction on homes will start. The new neighborhood sits on about 44 acres.

Currently, road and infrastructure work is happening at the site.