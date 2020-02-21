New non-profit helps give children basic necessities

BCS Together is a new non-profit that is working to help children in the community.

In January the organization created a BCS Together Closet to provide basic needs to foster families and families being investigated by Child Protective Services (CPS).

“People come in daily to get new clothing, toys and other things they might need for the placement they got,” said Jenny Closener with BCS Together.

Jennifer Huggins, a current foster parent says the organization was a lifesaver when it came time for her most recent foster child.

“We got three hours’ notice that we were getting the most recent placement. We were getting an infant and had nothing for an infant in my entire house,” said Huggins.

The next step for the non-profit is launching a Care Portal for Brazos County on March 5.

Closener says Care Portal has helped serve more than 55,000 kids nationwide and has the potential to help hundreds more in Brazos County.

“CPS can enter a need into the system, and churches and businesses that have partnered with us can go to their page and see the needs and choose to meet those needs,” said Closener.

Brazos Fellowship will be one of the churches that will serve as a drop off location. Community partners will take the items requested to churches like Brazos Fellowship and staff there will deliver it to the families in need.

“If there are physical needs and ways we can help to prevent that child from being removed, then really, this is the avenue for that,” said Dawson Skow with Brazos Fellowship.

Closener says the idea is to help the children before they ever have to be removed from the home, but also to provide that support for when they are removed.

“Preventing children from ever entering the child welfare system in the first place, all the way to supporting children and families that are in the foster care and adoption system,” said Closener.

Huggins’ business, Little Lunches, has also partnered with BCS Together to provide a first meal to foster families when children are placed in the home.

For more information on how you can get involved with BCS Together click here. For more information on Care Portal click here


