New policy for vaccines takes effect in Brazos County

The Brazos County district has a new change for its vaccine policy so even more people can get important shots.

Vaccines are now being offered whether or not you have insurance. These include meningitis, hepatitis A, TDAP, and TD.

People can come in, pay in cash, and they will be covered. Insurance will not be billed. They suggest you call ahead just to make sure whichever the vaccine you need is in stock or if you need to pre-order.

With the increased flu cases this season, the Brazos County Health District is offering free flu shots for anyone over the age of six months. Those may be administered during their office hours which you can find online at their website along with prices for the vaccines.