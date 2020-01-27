New renderings of Presidential Park being developed in Huntsville

The H.E.A.R.T.S Veterans Museum in Huntsville is working to bring a unique attraction to the Brazos Valley.

Designer Don Martinez shared new preliminary renderings of what the Presidential Park could look like. It will include presidential busts from George Washington to Barack Obama.

The statues were created by Huntsville native artist David Adickes.

Right now, they are being stored at Adickes' studio in Houston, but will soon be on their way to Walker County.

The Presidential Park will be located behind the museum along Interstate 45.

City officials have told KBTX the attraction could have a huge economic impact on the city, and help put Huntsville on the map.