New report says murder suspect used a knife to kill College Station woman

A new report obtained by KBTX offers more details about the evidence collected during the murder investigation of a young College Station woman on New Year's Eve.

Ricardo Ramirez, 23, was charged this week for the stabbing death of Ashli Stewart, 20, inside her apartment on Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Holleman Drive.

Stewart's body was found near her bedroom door shortly after 3:00 p.m. by her roommate, according to the probable cause report. Police said Stewart had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.

Stewart's roommate also reported a handgun from her bedroom was also stolen on the day of the murder.

Police found Ramirez on January 7 at another apartment complex near Stewart's place and arrested him on drug-related charges. Inside his pickup truck, police found a knife with dried blood on it, along with the handgun that was reported stolen by Stewart's roommate.

Surveillance video obtained by College Station police also confirmed Ramirez's pickup truck was seen in the area of Stewart's apartment on the day of the killing.

Police said he also matched a description provided by a neighbor who saw him leaving the complex the same day.

According to the report, Ramirez had previously been at Stewart's apartment to visit her roommate and was arrested in September 2019 on drug-related charges at the complex.

Testing completed on the knife found in Ramirez's pickup confirmed the blood matched Stewart's DNA. He was served with the murder warrant on Tuesday inside the Brazos County Detention Center.

A motive for the murder is still unclear.

Ramirez, a College Station resident, remains in jail on bonds that total nearly half a million dollars.

His long-list of charges also includes charges for possession of child pornography. Police say they found illegal videos on a device inside his pickup.

