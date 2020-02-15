Local winemaker says Texas wines not affected by grape surplus

According to a new report, there is a surplus of grapes that could cause wine prices to go down.

The Allied Grape Growers released its 2020 winter report on the wine industry and it highlighted that over recent years, California grape growers have planted too many grapes because of high demand.

The report also says that an estimated 100,000 tons of grapes sat on the vine to rot last winter.

"Unfortunately it happens in agriculture all over the country. Corn prices are good so everyone plants corn then you wind up with a corn surplus,” said Messina Hof founder Paul Bonarrigo.

Bonarrigo says a similar thing happened when pinot noir became very popular. Grape growers rushed to plant pinot noir grapes, and it ended up in a surplus.

Although this is something that other states are experiencing, Bonarrigo says Texas is not having that problem.

"We are in the building phase of our industry whereas California is in a very mature phase. They fine-tune things, whereas, with us, we are constantly encouraging people to grow more grapes and put more wineries in,” said Bonarrigo.

While Texas continues to gain winemaking recognition, Bonarrigo says he doesn’t think wine prices will be dropping any time soon.

"You would think the price of wine would go down but what happens is the price of corks goes up, the glass goes up. Somehow someway there will be some excuse and the price of wine pretty much stays stable,” Bonarrigo says.

