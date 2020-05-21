New report shows BCS unemployment jumped to 3.8% after COVID-19

The unemployment rate in the Bryan-College Station area increased to 3.8% for the month of March, according to a new report. The February unemployment rate was 2.8%.

The Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center studied the effects of the shelter-in-place order on the state and local economy. This marks the first report with data that shows the impact of that order in the community.

The report says air travel out of Easterwood Airport was down 96% in April 2020 compared to April of 2019. That's consistent with the decline in air travel across the country. Only 312 passengers flew out of Easterwood this April.

The Business Cycle-Index also took a hit. Researchers say there was a sharp decrease of 2.2% for the month of March. That number is calculated using the local unemployment rate, local nonfarm employment, and local taxable sales. Aggregate wages are also used, but those are reported quarterly.

The data covers the College Station-Bryan Metropolitan Statistical area, which includes Brazos, Burleson, and Robertson Counties.

To read the report, click on the link in the Related Documents section of this article.