New resale boutique brings quality fashion forward clothing to College Station

Don’t let its resale model fool you, Uptown Cheapskate brings quality and on-trend men's and women's clothing and accessories to College Station.

"Uptown Cheapskate is a cross between your favorite mall store, a thrift store, and the exclusive boutique that’s just down the street," according to the Uptown Cheapskate.

"When you shop us, you’ll find thousands of different brands, all hand-selected for quality, style, and condition," according to the Uptown Cheapskate.

From Nordstrom’s to Michael Kors to Wrangler to lululemon to H&M to Banana Republic to Kate Spade to J.Crew to Free People to Lilly Pulitzer, and more, Uptown Cheapskate carriers tons of stylish and on-trend designers at a “Uptown” price, according to Lurinda Berlin, co-owner of the Uptown Cheapskate College Station location.

“The best thing about Uptown Cheapskate is sustainable fashion and affordable shopping, so you can come in and shop 70% off retail and then we even have markdowns from there a couple of times a year,” said Berlin.

The store’s layout provides a great shopping experience for the shopper. Uptown Cheapskate takes the digging process out of shopping resale because they do it for you and once you are in the store, you will find that everything is very organized.

“On the shopping end of things, we keep everything super organized on the racks for you,” said Berlin. “Everything is colorized and we hang by size, style, and color.”

“So you can come in and spend hours shopping and leave with 100 items or you can run right in get your maroon dress size small immediately in five minutes for tailgating and be out the door.”

Also within the resale items, Uptown Cheapskate purchases new items, which they mix in and sell, too, according to Berlin.

Looking to sell some of your clothes and accessories? “No appointment is necessary [to sell your items at Uptown Cheapskate],” according to the Uptown Cheapskate website. “Unlike consignment, we pay you cash on the spot or 25% more in-store credit immediately.”

When you come to sell your clothes, you are called a vendor, according to Berlin.

To earn the most for your clothes, it is important to “make sure your items are freshly laundered, in great condition, and in current fashion,” according to the Uptown Cheapskate website. “Be sure there are no rips or stains, and check for fading or missing buttons.”

“We buy items based on condition, style, inventory levels, and what sells well in our store,” according to the Uptown Cheapskate website.

For a complete list of the products and brands Uptown Cheapskate accepts, CLICK HERE.

If your items are passed on by Uptown Cheapskate, you have the option to donate to simply recycling and the proceeds go to Purple Heart according to Berlin.

During Uptown Cheapskate’s grand opening weekend, you can tag a friend on Uptown College Station Grand Opening Facebook event page, for a chance to win a $50 shopping spree for both you and the friend you tagged, according to Berlin. A winner will be chosen each day from January 24 through January 26.

Uptown Cheapskate is located at 2410 Texas Avenue South in College Station. They are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m.

