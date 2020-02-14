New restaurants making their way to College Station

The City of College Station has confirmed multiple new restaurants that will be opening this year.

Near Jones Crossing off of Wellborn Road in South College Station, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins will be opening. Construction has begun, but the city says they do not have a timetable on when it will open.

A few miles up the road, off University Avenue and Tarrow Street, a drive-thru Starbucks will be opening in March according to the property managers. Right next door, construction has started for a Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, along with a Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Both are expected to open by the end of October.

The City of College Station Economic Development Manager Aubrey Nettles says they are excited to bring these big names into town.

“Quality of life amenities are important for both college station and Bryan we want to offer them big city amenities in a smaller size town,” said Nettles.

Nettles says that having more options for residents will allow them to not have to travel out of town to spend their money. She says the more money spent in the city, means more sales tax revenue which would benefit city projects and our first responders.

"It will allow us to hire police officers and firefighters and it allows us to install infrastructure that the city needs in order to continue its growth. So spending money locally is great for our local economy,” said Nettles.

