New restaurants coming to College Station

A few new estaurants are coming to College Station.

The city of College Station says La Madeleine and Velvet Taco are both coming to Century Square.

La Madeleine is a French bakery and cafe chain and Velvet Taco is a trendy taco restaurant that started in the Round Rock area.

The restaurants will be located on the open plot of grass closer to University Drive and both are expected to be open by fall of next year.

Just off of Highway 6 where the old Dickey's Barbecue used to be, a restaurant called Mas Fajitas will fill that building; however, the city says there's no timeline on when it will open.