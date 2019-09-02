New road construction projects in the Brazos Valley

Two road construction projects are beginning in the Brazos Valley this week.

Highway Six: Between Bryan and Hearne

The first traffic update is on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne, where new turn lanes will be added. TxDOT hopes these new turn lanes will improve safety. Construction on the $8.3 million project will begin this week and is expected to take 18 months.

It is important to note that the speed limit will be lowered to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Law enforcement will be monitoring the area to enforce that the limit is followed.

Highway 21 and Democrat Road

The other road construction project is near Highway 21. Democrat Road will be closed starting on Tuesday.

For an alternate route, drivers are advised to take FM-2038 to Oak Lane and then to Democrat Road. Detour signs will be in place. This construction project and closure is expected to last about 90 days.